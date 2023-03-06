SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Monday evening, San Marcos CISD’s school board will discuss and take possible action on allowing a school marshal program, according to the school board agenda.

Back in 2013, Texas lawmakers created the school marshal program. It was in response to the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s School Marshal Program is a licensing program that allows school employees to carry a firearm on school campus.

As of July 2022, there are 256 marshals in the state in 62 districts.

Any employee of a school district can become a marshal officer. Requirements include:

Complete the school-based law enforcement course #4064

Complete the active shooter response for school-based law enforcement course #2195

Obtain a school-based law enforcement proficiency certificate from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE)

Have a current license to carry

Approval by a governing body

Pass a psychological exam

Complete the 80-hour school marshal course

Submit school marshal appointment form and fee

Complete 16-hour renewal course every two years

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story. You can watch on KXAN News at 9 and 10.