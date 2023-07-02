SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — This Fourth of July weekend, thousands of people were out on the water across Central Texas, including at the San Marcos River.

But, one campsite near the water said business has been slow in the summer for years now because of intoxicated tubers.

‘It’s pretty much closed me down all summer long’

Tom Goynes and his wife own the San Marcos River Retreat, a campsite that sits along the water.

He said the summer used to be their busiest time, but over the years that’s changed because of all the tubers.

“It’s pretty much closed me down all summer long. I deal with youth groups and church groups,” Goynes said. “They just can’t come anymore. The amount of trash on the bottom is crazy. The noise is crazy.”

Goynes said there’s been times where children have witnessed inappropriate situations with intoxicated tubers.

“A girl was pulling down her bikini in exchange for a beer,” he said.

Goynes said scout troops and youth groups have now started to come to his campsite in the spring and fall when there’s not much tubing.

‘Not a safe place for our guests anymore’

It’s a situation that concerns Duane TeGrotenhuis as well. He owns TG Canoes and Kayaks, a retail store near the San Marcos River.

TeGrotenhuis said they used to offer rentals but about five years ago he ended that part of the business. He said the experience was no longer family-friendly.

“Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and young families would be going through little quick water and rapids and things like that,” TeGrotenhuis said. “The tubers would grab their gunnels and just turn them over, and then put them upside down. It just was not a safe place for our guests anymore.”

TeGrotenhuis said the San Marcos river is constantly packed with tubers in the summer. (Photo: Duane TeGrotenhuis)

TeGrotenhuis said he’s noticed there’s been a culture change over the years with more young adult and college age students coming to the river.

“It looks like a party out there,” he said. “But it’s really not a safe party.”

A potential solution

Both TeGrotenhuis and Goynes said they support a “can ban” which would prohibit the use of cans on the San Marcos River.

“They can still go out and tube. I guess if you want to carry whatever you want to drink in your Camelback, you certainly may because it’s a non-disposable container,” TeGrotenhuis said. “But don’t take the beer cans.”

They said that could help with the amount of trash that is left in the waters and possibly also limit the amount of alcohol people consume.

At the end of the day, both TeGrotenhuis and Goynes said they’d like the river to be a safe space for people of all ages to enjoy its natural beauty.

“I’m thinking at least a few rivers need to be family-friendly. This one used to be. I want it to be again,” Goynes said.