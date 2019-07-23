San Marcos Academy graduate facing charges in murder of Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — A 22-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of University of Mississippi student Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial.

According to The Oxford Eagle, Brandon Theesfeld was arrested Monday and is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center after Kostial was reportedly found near a lake about 30 miles from Oxford and the Ole Miss campus.

Theesfeld attended San Marcos Academy for two years and graduated in 2016, the school confirmed to KXAN.

Authorities don’t know how Kostial died, but authorities believe her death involved foul play.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Mississippi Crime Lab Crime Scene Unit are working alongside the Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department, Ole Miss Police Department and the Oxford Police Department on the investigation.

In a statement, Ole Miss interim Chancellor Larry Sparks said:

“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.”

Theesfeld will appear in circuit court, but a date and time have not been set.