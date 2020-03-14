San Diego County to help deported veterans living in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors agreed to spend thousands of tax-payer dollars to help deported veterans.

The money will help run an office on the south side of the U.S.-Mexico border to help these veterans with their federal benefits.

The office will be called a “Vet Connect Station” and will be housed at The Bunker in Tijuana, Mexico. It’s a facility operated by U.S. Army veteran Hector Barajas, a U.S. citizen.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has spearheaded the project and began lobbying for the money months ago.

“The respect and dignity our veterans deserve knows no borders,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher added that most Americans “are shocked and surprised” that honored vets are deported on a regular basis.

It’s estimated that 4,500 vets are now living in Tijuana and other parts of Baja California. The Vet Connection Station will provide services to these vets regardless of immigration status.

The County of San Diego has approved spending up to $27,000 for the current budget year and an estimated $4,000 per year thereafter.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.