AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a fundraising luncheon Thursday, Samsung executives presented a $40,000 donation to Skillpoint Alliance, a nonprofit that gives students free training in skilled professions and manufacturing.

The check was presented by Kwee Lan Teo, head of workforce development for Samsung Austin Semiconductor. Moments before the presentation, Teo gave several remarks about the company’s businesses in Austin and Central Texas.

She said the company wants to continue its investment and partnerships it has with agencies like Skillpoint Alliance.

Kevin Brackmeyer, CEO of Skillpoint Alliance, said employers like Samsung and others at the luncheon have expressed a desire for a strong local workforce.

“The manufacturing industry has really high demand. All of our classes are full, electrical and HVAC as well have been really significant. Our HVAC class has about 90 students on a waiting list. There’s a real need for that,” Brackmeyer said.

This donation comes a little more than a year out from the debut of the completed Samsung Semiconductor Plant in Taylor.

Michele Glaze, director of communications and community affairs for Samsung Austin Semiconductor, said that facility will create 2,000 jobs. The Austin-based plant that is already in operation currently employs 4,500 people.

“We’ve had our Austin facility for 27 years and this new Taylor facility is just going to help increase the semiconductor ecosystem in Central Texas. 2024 is just right around the corner,” Glaze said.