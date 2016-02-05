Samantha Dean: Where the case stands

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The dawn of Feb. 4, 2016 was chilly but bright in semi-rural Bastrop County. A year earlier, it was an overcast morning as investigators examined the area behind a darkened, vacant shopping center where a deputy on regular patrol came across the body of a woman.

The scene was made to look like a drug deal that ended badly, according to court records. The woman’s body, which had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was found lying beside the passenger side of a black Dodge Charger.

An autopsy revealed the woman was in the final trimester of a pregnancy. The unborn child already had a name: Madeline. Her mother, 29-year-old Samantha Dean, had chosen the name soon after learning the sex of what would have been her first born.

Those at the Kyle Police Department knew Madeline’s mother well. She had worked at the agency’s Victim Services Unit for two years.

“[Samantha was] very sweet, compassionate, you have to be to be in that job,” said Beth Smith, Justice of the Peace for Hays County’s Pct. 2 the day after the grim discovery.

Others at Dean’s employer could only talk in quiet voices and seek out comforting hugs as they tried to come to terms with the staggering blow that one of their own had lost her life and in such a violent way.

“Every time I saw her, especially with her baby bump, we all knew she was going to be an outstanding mother… I’m going to miss her,” remembered Kyle Police Officer Leo Paty.

Exactly one month after Dean died, a statewide group that helps sex assault survivors honored her work helping such victims. Fighting back tears, Dean’s parents accepted the honor on their daughter’s behalf. It was one of the only times Dean’s parents Kelvin and Kimberly would speak publicly.

“My daughter Samantha Elizabeth Dean was born May 2, 1985 on Mother’s Day, of all things,” Kimberly Dean told a packed luncheon on March 4, 2015. “Everyone tells me as time passes it’ll get better. But I’m just not feeling that right now. I miss her so much.”

Funeral services in San Antonio drew people from Dean’s life, those she knew and those she had helped.

Samantha Dean and baby Madeline are buried in a sunny, grassy spot of a cemetery on San Antonio’s northeast side, not far from where she attended high school. A pink granite grave marker elegantly marked ‘Dean’ is inscribed simply with names and dates:

Officer Samantha Elizabeth

May 12, 1985 – Feb 4, 2015

Madeline Rose

7 months

In the winter days that followed the discovery of her body, detectives worked to identify who pulled the trigger and why. Months later, court filings began to paint a picture.

Search warrants revealed Dean was in a relationship with former Austin police officer VonTrey Clark, 32. Paperwork indicated the two had been seeing each other on and off for about seven years. Clark told investigators he was ‘the father of Dean’s unborn child’ — a secret he kept from another woman he had been living with.

Authorites recovered Dean’s journal during a search of her South Austin home. In it, she wrote she feared for her life that Clark was “going to kill her.”

The day after the discovery of Dean’s body, Clark was placed on restricted duty with the Austin Police Department.

Through the spring and summer, county and state investigators would painstakingly piece together a motive for murder. They relied on tracking information from phones purchased at various places where surveillance cameras caught the transactions.

Then in June, a man named Aaron Williams told police Clark told a mutual friend he was looking ‘to pay someone $5,000 to kill Dean and her baby,” unsealed court filings shows. That friend was an old high school friend of Clark’s named Kevin Watson. Williams told authorities Dean asked Clark to pay child support once Madeline was born.

In August, KXAN published Clark’s high school yearbook photos including a picture showing his time on Reagan High School’s junior varsity basketball team.

KXAN also spoke with Kevin Watson’s mother that month in the weeks after Clark had suddenly left Texas for Indonesia. The boys spent some of their high school years together and were close friends, according to Watson’s mother.

“The Trey that I know, that I’ve known for 15 years, could not be capable of something this heinous,” said Denise Hail.

“Who’s the Trey you know?” asked KXAN’s Robert Maxwell.

“The Trey that I knew when I lived in Austin, he was just a sweet kid,” replied Hail who said she was proud when Clark graduated Austin’s Police Academy in 2012.

After Clark left Texas for Bali, attorney Bristol Myers said his client needed to spend some time on the faraway resort island for medical reasons. In late July, VonTrey Clark’s boss said Clark left the country after APD’s Internal Affairs investigators had summoned him.

“I believe, based on what I know …the community’s been betrayed. And a lovely, beautiful human being in Samantha Dean and her unborn child were taken from us,” Chief Acevedo told KXAN on Sept. 2.

Later that day, after weeks of delays, FBI agents ferried a captured Clark from Bali back to the U.S. and straight into the Bastrop County Jail, where authorities charged him with capital murder. Even though the U.S. has no formal extradition treaty with Indonesia, local authorities picked up Clark after the FBI issued a red notice as part of an international law enforcement agreement.

Later this month, Clark is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing.

Also charged with capital murder is Clark’s friend Kevin Watson, who has been locked up in the Harris County Jail since April 29 on unrelated drug charges. If Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz is planning on bringing Watson back to Bastrop County for an arraignment call set for Feb. 17, he’s not saying. A call to Watson’s lawyer was not returned.

There is no indication if the trial will be moved out of Bastrop County.

In recent days, KXAN reached to various people connected with Dean’s life including her parents, former co-workers as well as staff at the sorority she was part of during her years studying public policy at UT San Antonio. Some individuals declined to offer new comments or reflections citing the media gag order a judge placed on the case at Clark’s arraignment in November.