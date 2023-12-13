AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Salvation Army will begin distributing thousands of gifts on Wednesday to families in need of assistance this Christmas as part of its annual Angel Tree program.

The gifts will be distributed out of the Salvation Army’s Christmas center warehouse in south Austin. The warehouse is filled with different colored bags of toys and clothes. Each kid will receive two presents and some clothes.

Maj. Lewis Reckline, the area manager for the Salvation Army, said demand for the program has gone up since the pandemic. This program allows families, who are struggling to make ends meet, to still be able to provide a toy-filled Christmas for their kids.

“When they come to us and they see what we’re able to help them with — the smiles, the hugs, the tears — it will melt your heart,” Reckline said.

Families have to apply to the program in September. The Salvation Army has been collecting toys and clothes donations since October to prepare for the event.

The Salvation Army is always looking for more volunteers and gifts for this year and next Christmas. If you would like to help, you can find more information on how to at the Salvation Army website.