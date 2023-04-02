SALADO, Texas (FOX44) — First Cedar Valley Baptist Church is coming up on the one-year anniversary of the devastating tornado to its church and the town of Salado.

On Saturday, the church celebrated the completion of its building. The church was rebuilt in record time in the midst of inflation thanks to the community’s generosity.

Pastor Donnie Jackson started the day with encouragement and prayer, explaining how the church kept its spirits high.

Despite the church building being destroyed, the church never missed a beat, conducting service on the concrete slab, in a tent or even in a shed.

It was an emotional day for the congregation, filled with smiles and tears to see hope restored in their church home.

Gov. Greg Abbott made remarks and presented a proclamation.

“We are hard pressed on every side but not crushed. We are struck down but not destroyed. You were unequivocally hard-pressed, but you were not crushed,” Abbott said. “Your homes and your property were struck down by a horrific tornado, but you were not destroyed because you were connected with a force far more powerful than a tornado, and that is the force of God Almighty.”