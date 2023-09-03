AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday weekend is in full swing, which means the lakes around Central Texas will be busy.

“I am for sure there are going to be a lot of people on boats partying having fun,” said Rocio Campos, who was getting ready to go out on Lake Austin.

Over at Walsh Boat Landing there was a constant line of boats coming and going.

“My home lake is here, Lake Austin,” said Brian Shiba, who was just getting off the lake.

Shiba says he has seen it busier, but there were still a lot of people out. During these busy weekends he is extra cautious.

“I have a 5-year-old daughter so she is top of mind,” said Shiba. “I am always trying to be safe with her. Life jackets and everything. Keeping an eye out and having a sober driver.”

Lake Austin is a popular spot since it a constant level lake, but all over Central Texas some lakes are drying up.

Lake Travis is about 38% full and the water level continues to drop, which has led to some boat ramps closing down.

“I am a little concerned about the levels,” said Shiba.

Some boaters said they use Lake Austin when the water levels drop on Lake Travis.