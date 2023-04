ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is currently responding to a reported bomb threat, the agency confirmed on Twitter.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the report at a residence in the 2100 block of Jasmine Path, the tweet said.

Additionally, the Austin Police bomb squad is also assisting, RRPD said.

As a precaution, neighboring residences were evacuated, the tweet said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.