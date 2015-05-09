Rounds of strong storms expected for another week

This April 26, 2015 photo provided by Ben McMillan shows two large hailstones that fell near Rising Star, Texas, about 150 miles southwest of Dallas. A severe storm system that swept across parts of Texas over the weekend brought numerous reports of tornadoes, damage to buildings, large hail and several inches of rain, the National […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The second full week of May is forecast to be a rainy one, with the potential of strong and severe thunderstorms. The main threats are hail and high winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

This week’s forecast adds to an already rainy start to the month of May: Camp Mabry reports almost an entire month’s worth of rainfall (4.16″ out of the usual 4.44″) by only May 8th.

While the predicted three to seven inches of new rainfall by the end of this week are good news for the drought-stricken Hill County (latest reports here), it means that Texas has to grapple with the burden of too much rain, too fast.

Bastrop County has started flood preparations, with the Elgin volunteer fire department doing active water rescues in the past few days. Read more on that story here.

In Cedar Park, one home caught fire after lightning hit it Friday. Read the full story here.

Comparatively, Central Texas is seeing smaller threats with these storms than the rest of the state. The Storm Prediction Center reports six tornado sightings in North Texas Friday, along with softball size hail reports in Lubbock.

These wet days also mean that mold allergy sufferers are going to keep seeing high allergen counts, in the thousands. Here’s a look at today’s pollen forecast:

Stay tuned to First Warning Weather at home or on-the-go to get the latest forecast details at any time of the day.