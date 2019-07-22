Round Rock’s oldest resident meets Michael Dell, fulfilling 103rd birthday wish

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The oldest Round Rock resident celebrated his 103rd birthday on June 22, and his only wish was to meet founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell.

Pete Peterson, 103, received his birthday wish Monday.

Dell heard about the wish recently and the company was able to coordinate a meeting between the two men Monday at a celebration highlighting Dell’s 25 years in Round Rock.

The company called the meeting “a cool moment.” Peterson and Dell shook hands and chatted for a few minutes, according to a Dell spokesperson.

According to a video posted on Facebook around Peterson’s birthday, he wished to meet Dell because of his great philanthropic work.

Dell’s charitable work includes helping students attend school through scholarships, helping low-income families improve financial stability and providing disaster relief.