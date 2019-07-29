Round Rock’s back to school celebration breaks 2018 attendance numbers

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — With school back in session in a little over two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about the new school year.

Round Rock kids and parents celebrated Sunday with a Back to School event at the Dell Diamond.

Organizers gave out free school supplies, sports physicals and hearing and vision screenings.

13,000 people gathered for the sixth edition of the event, improving on last year’s 11,000 attendees.

“Our students will have the very basic to be ready for that first day of school cause we know that everyday is an important day in school,” Round Rock ISD Superintendent Steve Flores said.

The first day of school in Round Rock is Thursday, August 15.