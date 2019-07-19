Round Rock woman arrested, accused of stealing over $10,000 from hotel where she worked

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Williamson County have arrested a woman who allegedly diverted funds from the hotel where she worked to a personal bank account for months.

Officers initially responded to a theft call back in September 2018 at the Candlewood Suites Hotel at 521 South Interstate Highway 35 in Round Rock. Management at the hotel told investigators they found a discrepancy in their finances during an audit.

Management told police they found money belonging to the hotel had been electronically diverted to a bank account owned by an unknown employee.

According to the arrest affidavit, the investigating officer served a grand jury subpoena to FiServ, which is the credit card processing company used by the hotel. It was discovered that the account was connected to 41-year-old Angela Trujillo. Management at Candlewood Suites verified Trujillo worked as an employee at the hotel.

According to police, after investigating the bank account statements, it was discovered that a total of $10,077.36 was diverted from the hotel by Trujillo. Police said she had been diverting the money between January 2018 and April 2018.

The funds were diverted back to the Candlewood Suites Hotel. Trujillo was arrested and faces a felony theft charge.