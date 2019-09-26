Round Rock school board to vote on repairs to failing A/C system using new projects fund

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Thursday will consider whether to use a brand new projects fund to finance more than $500,000 to repair a failing air conditioning system at Cedar Valley Middle School.

A massive chiller broke down at the school over the summer. There are two of the critical A/C components at the campus, so the system is still pumping cold air into classrooms during this streak of 100-degree September days. Two other pieces of the A/C system are also on their last legs.

This massive chiller is a critical component to Cedar Valley Middle School’s A/C system. Luckily, only one of the two at the campus failed, so the system is still pumping cold air. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

District leaders are asking the board Thursday to finance the repairs with the capital projects fund, established over the summer for just this kind of project.

“When you talk about a district our size where [you have] 54 campuses, you don’t know what’s going to go wrong that you didn’t see coming,” said Kenneth Adix, the district’s chief financial officer. “You can wake up and it can be a million dollars of costs that you didn’t know was going to come and you need to have funds available.”

Adix is also asking the board to double the amount of money in the fund to $20 million.

Trustees agreed to start the capital projects fund with $10 million from a surplus in the general fund following the 2018-19 school year. That number was a rough guess as to what the district would need for the upcoming school year.

Department heads tallied up expected costs over the last few weeks, and came up with about $15 million for this school year, Adix said. That includes everything from mechanical and infrastructure repairs to new stage curtains and band uniforms.

Having a dedicated fund allows the district to be more flexible in its capital spending, rather than asking the board to pull money from something else.

“With this approach, they know, hey, those funds were dedicated for these types of things,” Adix said. “The board still has to approve whatever those large-ticket items are, so there’s transparency.”

The new fund, he said, also increases transparency for families in the district, because they can see separate balances for general revenue and expenses and capital projects.

Future capital project needs

There will be a lot of demands on the capital projects fund in the coming years, said Terry Worcester, Round Rock ISD’s chief operating officer.

Voters passed a $508.4 million bond in 2018, considerably less than the $800 million campuses and administrators requested. “So we know that there are projects out there that we could not get to within this bond cycle,” Worcester said.

The capital projects fund will help fill that gap. Not only can the district use it to finance major repairs, but, as the school year comes to a close next spring, it can commit extra money to lower-priority projects.

But in the end, Worcester said, there won’t be enough for every project, even with the funding bump district leaders are requesting.

“Just $20 million is just a small amount that if you applied to the projects that are in queue, it doesn’t go very far,” he said.

The future of the fund

Using leftover general fund money to support the capital projects fund can be risky. The district has consistently ended the school year under budget the last several years, Adix said, but that’s not a guarantee for the future.

The goal is to replenish the pot of money every year with the budget surplus.

“If it’s better than you thought, great,” Adix said. “If it’s not as good as you thought, you have to deal with that as that information becomes [available].”

The public portion of the board of trustees meeting starts Thursday at 6:30 p.m.