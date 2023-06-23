U.S. Department of State announced passport processing will take longer. (KXAN photos).

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – The Round Rock Frontier Post Office will host a Passport Fair on Saturday, the office said on June 16.

According to the announcement, appointments are not required; however, customers are encouraged to arrive early, as applicants will be served on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis until the applicant maximum capacity has been reached. Passport photo services will be available for those needing a new or updated passport photo.

The event will be at the post office on 2250 Double Creek Dr. in Round Rock from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The post office said customers can download and complete an application form (except for signature) on the USPS website before coming to the fair. The office said it will not process incomplete applications or ones without proper documentation.

To obtain a passport, the postal service said applicants must follow these instructions:

Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state, naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable), consular report of birth abroad, certificate of citizenship or a previous U.S. passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

Bring proof of identity. This must be either a valid U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached, certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached, valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit), official U.S. military or military dependent identification card, government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county) or current valid foreign passport. Bring copies of the ID, front and back, single-sided. Children’s applications require parent’s ID.

The passport application requires your recent color passport photograph (2” x 2” in size), which may be taken by the Passport Fair photographer for a $15 fee.

Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. Parents’ valid IDs must be presented, with copies, front and back, single-sided. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Cost of obtaining a passport, according to USPS:

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $130 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children under 16 are $100 and $35. A Passport card is $30 and a $35 execution fee.

The cost to expedite processing at the Department of State is $60 paid per application in addition to required fees. The cost to expedite delivery service to the passport processing lockbox is $26.95 per family for Priority Mail Express paid to the United States Postal Service. The cost to expedite delivery service is $18.32 paid per application directly to the Department of State for the delivery of an issued passport book from the Department of State to the customer. This service is only available to mailing addresses within the United States. Not valid for passport cards.

KXAN reported on June 5, passport applications are up 30% compared to last year, according to the U.S. Department of State.

On March 24, it made the announcement that any applications submitted on or after that date, would take longer to process because of increased demand.