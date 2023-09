ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — One person died after an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 35 in Round Rock overnight Saturday.

Police said the crash happened on I-35 northbound near the Old Settlers Boulevard exit.

Around 5 a.m., the Texas Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes at US 79 were closed due to a crash. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

RRPD said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.