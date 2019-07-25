Round Rock police officers hurt in collision while taking driver into custody

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police officers in Round Rock were injured Thursday as they were conducting a high-risk traffic stop.

According to the Round Rock Police Department, the traffic stop occurred at the intersection of Tiger trail and Sunrise Road at 4:17 p.m. Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Two officers were injured in a crash as they were chasing down the suspect. and taken to the hospital. A portion of Sunrise Road from Bowman Road to Country Aire Drive was closed as the scene was cleared.

The suspect who fled the stop is in custody.

