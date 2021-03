Round Rock Police lockdown hospital while looking for suspect. (KXAN: Julie Karam)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police locked down Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital early Wednesday morning while they search for a suspect involved in an assault.

The hospital is located near University Boulevard and N. A.W. Grimes Blvd.

Round Rock police say they have received no reports of gunshots.

This is a breaking story. KXAN will have the latest on KXAN.com and KXAN News Today at 4:30 a.m.