Round Rock police asking for tips on suspect connected to central Texas burglaries

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for tips on a suspect connected to a string of commercial burglaries during the first week of August.

Police say the suspect committed at least three commercial burglaries in Round Rock.

The same person is believed to be responsible for several burglaries in Austin and at least one in Jarrell.

Based on video received from the Austin Police Department, it appears the suspect used to have longer hair and possibly cut it short in May.

Anyone with tips are asked to call Detective Chris Cox at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.