ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department said in a tweet Thursday that officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting.

Shortly after 9 p.m., RRPD responded to the shooting at 1401 South AW Grimes Boulevard, according to police.

Police located a man who was dead. Involved parties were also on the scene and cooperating with police, the tweet said.

At this time, RRPD said there was no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.