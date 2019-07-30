Round Rock officers suffered dislocated shoulder and broken finger during chase

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two Round Rock officers that were hurt while chasing a man that took off after a traffic stop last week suffered a dislocated shoulder and a broken finger, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

Officer Hernandez dislocated his shoulder and Officer Stack broke his finger when they were trying to stop 30-year-old Jonathan Deandre Neal from climbing a fence when he fled the scene.

Jonathan Deandre Neal, 30, mugshot. (Photo Courtesy Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Round Rock Police Department, the officers tried to make what they called a “high-risk traffic stop” at the intersection of Tiger Trail and Sunrise Road.

Officers considered Neal “dangerous” because they found out he had warrants for family violence assault in Travis County, a parole violation and other charges in California.

Neal is now facing charges of assault of a public servant and evading arrest.