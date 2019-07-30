Round Rock officers suffered dislocated shoulder and broken finger during chase

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two Round Rock officers that were hurt while chasing a man that took off after a traffic stop last week suffered a dislocated shoulder and a broken finger, according to the Round Rock Police Department.
Officer Hernandez dislocated his shoulder and Officer Stack broke his finger when they were trying to stop 30-year-old Jonathan Deandre Neal from climbing a fence when he fled the scene.
According to the Round Rock Police Department, the officers tried to make what they called a “high-risk traffic stop” at the intersection of Tiger Trail and Sunrise Road.
Officers considered Neal “dangerous” because they found out he had warrants for family violence assault in Travis County, a parole violation and other charges in California.
Neal is now facing charges of assault of a public servant and evading arrest.