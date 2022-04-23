ROUND ROCK, TEXAS (KXAN) — More than one month after a March 21 tornado tore through areas of Round Rock, Jason Pineda and his family are still recovering.

“It’s difficult,” Pineda said. “We still have to work. You are still having to live normal lives.”

The tornado, which traveled from Round Rock to Granger, was rated an EF-2 tornado and spent 41 minutes on the ground during the evening of March 21. The tornado began near the I-35/I-45 interchange and crossed through neighborhoods and commercial areas in Round Rock. Preliminary damage estimates total $32 million for over 680 residential structures.

Many of Pinedo’s neighbors have blue tarps covering their roof, windows remain broken and one home has damaged air ducts dangling from its roof.

Pineda said his family has full coverage on this home, but many of his neighbors either did not receive any coverage or only partial coverage.

“We are still trying to make do with what we have, take the insurance companies give us and we’re able to apply that to the major changes that need to be done in the house like the roof, siding and windows,” he said.