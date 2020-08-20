Round Rock ISD superintendent says many students plan to keep learning online

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD students are beginning their school year from home, and many are planning to stay there even after the option to return to campus, according to Superintendent Steve Flores.

Flores says the first three weeks will be entirely online, with the intent to welcome students back to the classroom for in-person classes as soon as Sept. 10.

“We did a survey from mid- to late-July. We had about 71% said they would remain virtual for more than the three weeks. So we would see 30-35% come on campus,” Flores said. “That allows us opportunities to phase in the reopening with social distancing and safety protocols we’ve been preparing for since day one.”

Flores is meeting with the Board of Trustees on Aug. 27 to decide if students should continue online learning at home or if it is safe to allow those who want to return to the classroom back on campus.

He says the district is in daily contact with the Williamson County and Austin Health experts to make an informed decision and said, “it is our greatest hope that conditions related to COVID-19 will improve throughout the fall and we can welcome more students back to campus and begin to transition to a more traditional school day.”

Flores told KXAN in an interview just hours after the virtual school bell rang for students learning at home, “everything is smooth so far.”

As superintendent, he usually visits 35 Round Rock ISD campuses on the first day of school. This year is different, but he may get the chance in September to welcome students back in person.

There are more than 51,000 students and 7,000 students enrolled at Round Rock ISD for the 2020-2021 school year.