Round Rock ISD launches mental health centers at 2 schools, plans expansion

Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Steve Flores speaks with KXAN’s Alyssa Goard about mental health and safety as part of the Save our Students series. (KXAN Photo/ Julie Karam) .

Round Rock, TX (KXAN) — As part of the Save Our Students project, KXAN is sitting down with superintendents from a handful of school districts in the Austin area.

These superintendents have a conversation live on the KXAN morning show followed up with an in-depth conversation on mental health and school safety with Digital Reporter Alyssa Goard.

Round Rock ISD serves students in Northwest Travis County and in Southern Williamson County. KXAN Graphic/ Ricardo Ruano.

Round Rock Independent School District

Superintendent Dr. Steve Flores

RRISD’s superintendent Steve Flores explained that over the last couple of years, better supporting mental health has become one of the district’s main focuses.

He recalled how several years ago, a student advisory board told the district they wanted to focus on mental health and suicide prevention.

“And as the superintendent, I said, ‘You know what, we can do other things, such as heart walks or other things like that,’” Flores recalled. “They said, ‘Actually what we’re seeing is that our parents and that a lot of our adults aren’t communicating well with us, and we’re sending a lot of signals where some of [our] friends have attempted suicide or have committed suicide.’“

Flores explained that he was initially hesitant about the students’ idea because it was so different from what student advisory boards had worked on in the past, but he warmed up to it once he realized this type of effort could have really significant benefits for the district.

“To the point where, it turns out that maybe this is the most positive light, the most positive project to date, so that means that where we are right now, I am thankful for our students [saying], ‘We need to be heard, we need to be listened to, because we are sending messages,’” Flores said.

New mental health clinics with licensed therapists

Flores also proudly talked about the new mental health clinics the district is now opening at two campuses: Round Rock High School and Cedar Ridge High School. These centers will be accessible to Round Rock ISD students free-of-charge. Licensed therapists will be at these centers and travel to campuses offering therapy sessions.

The centers are overseen by RRISD’s counseling services which coordinates with professionals contracted through Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. The goal is to have school counselors work along with these licensed therapists.

In order for students to receive services at these new centers, they must get consent from their parent or guardian. The services students receive there are confidential.

The Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously at their June 20 board meeting to fund these therapy services.

Flores says that in due time, the district plans to offer these clinics at all five high schools.

“Our focus is to get it done right,” he said.

He explained that the district’s priority in developing the 2019-20 budget was student mental health.

Flores described these clinics as a place where “a child can say, ‘You know what? I’m just not feeling it today, there’s something going on that I need to have a conversation [about].’”

Flores wants parents who are following this conversation to know these centers can be a resource for them as they have tough conversations with their kids.

“I want you to know that you can access the mental health clinic, you can call, you can call the campus, they can direct you there, and you can actually be that person that says, ‘Hey I had a falling out and I didn’t agree with my child today and as a result, you know, can somebody check on them?’” he explained.

KXAN has interviewed Pflugerville ISD, Georgetown ISD, Lake Travis ISD, Hays CISD , and Austin ISD about solutions they are trying out as well. We will also be interviewing the superintendents from Leander ISD as part of our continuing coverage of the solutions districts are turning to when it comes to addressing mental health and wellness.