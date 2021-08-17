Round Rock ISD issues mask requirement one day before start of classes

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Early Tuesday morning, the Round Rock ISD school board voted to require masks on campus.

The meeting lasted until nearly 3 a.m. while board members debated the possibility.

Classes start for the district on Wednesday.

According to the district, masks will be temporarily required at all schools and facilities. Under the new protocol, students, teachers, staff and adult visitors need to wear the mask inside buildings when people can’t stay six feet apart. People can remove their masks while in the cafeteria, outdoors and in staff lunchrooms.

The district also says the requirement won’t be in effect during sports, fine arts or physical education classes unless the coach or instructor wants it.

The requirement is set to expire on September 16, 2021.

Parents can opt their students out of the requirement if they choose. The district will provide a form on its website for parents to fill out by the end of Tuesday.