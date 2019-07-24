Round Rock ISD enacts clear bag policy for all large events

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District will enact a clear bag policy starting in August joining several school districts around Central Texas.

The policy will be enforced at all large scale events, including varsity football games and the annual Festival of Bands, held at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex and Dragon Stadium in Round Rock ISD.

Diaper bags, backpacks, printed pattern plastic bags, fanny packs, purses, reusable grocery totes, mesh or straw bags, duffle bags, large totes, camera or binocular cases will not be allowed.

Bags that are permitted include:

Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Small clutch bags or purses that do not exceed the size of a hand

Austin ISD, Lake Travis ISD, Hays CISD, Leander ISD and Pflugerville ISD added clear bag policies over the past year. The University of Texas also enforces the clear bag policy at all its sporting events.