Round Rock FD reminding drivers to be aware as Fill the Boot Campaign starts

Round Rock firefighters Dan Addante (left) and Seth Monroe (right) prepare for their 2019 Fill the Boot campaign. (KXAN Photo: Chelsea Moreno)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Fire Department is changing up their Fill the Boot campaign and moving to parking lots and around stores this year due to safety concerns.

Their annual fundraiser, which benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association, is starting on Monday, but they’re wanting to remind drivers to be aware as firefighters are on the streets.

“I think as distracted driving becomes more prevalent in our community, everybody’s got their phones, people are driving maybe even faster, I think we have some concerns being in the roadways,” said Seth Monroe, a firefighter with Round Rock’s Fire Department. “We’ve had some close calls and so it’s brought up some concerns for our firefighters and their own safety.”

So this year, the department has partnered with local restaurants and grocery stores and they’re positioning themselves to collect inside the parking lots. One of their biggest partners is HEB, where they’ll be positioned at the locations off of University Boulevard, Red Bud Trail and Highway 79.

“As a firefighter, we love helping these kids and it’s a great partnership with MDA and all the fire departments across the country,” said Dan Addante, who has helped with the fundraiser for over eight years.

“We’ve recently been able to meet some of these recipient families that our money goes to and I think it just brings a face to the time that we collect in the street,” Monroe said. “We’re out in the sun, we’re out in the heat and the cold just depending on the weather, with cars and with traffic and just knowing the face, it helps a lot, it gives us purpose.”

Round Rock firefighters Dan Addante (left) and Seth Monroe (right) pose together with Executive Director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Christy Hall. (KXAN Photo: Chelsea Moreno)

The money they’re raising goes toward the organization’s pediatric, adult and specialty ALS clinics, a summer camp and research. “They’re helping local families and that’s really what’s important,” Christy Hall, the executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association said.

The department has set a goal to collect $30,000 between their three shift crews. They’ll be out to collect on the following dates during the morning and afternoon rush hour:

September 30

October 10

October 14

If you miss the Round Rock Fire Department while they”re collecting, you can always drop off your donations at any local fire stations.