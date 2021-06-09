ROT Rally moves to COTA in its 2021 return, begins Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After its cancelation in 2020, the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally returns to Austin on Thursday at a new home.

The event was previously held at the Travis County Expo Center, but since officials needed the center for the local COVID-19 response, ROT Rally organizers moved it to the Circuit of The Americas race track.

It’s the 26th ROT Rally, which began in 1995 and was held every year except 2020.

Organizers say RV passes purchased for the canceled rally last year will be honored this year, and those that rented RVs should follow the same procedure as last year but have the address changed to COTA’s address, 9201 Circuit of The Americas Blvd.

Passes for the event are available on ROT Rally website. Tickets for the entire rally are $149 and one-day passes are $69. VIP passes are $249 for the entire weekend and $119 for one-day passes. There are also discounted passes for those who arrive at the rally on a motorcycle.