Ross Perot packed a lot into his 89 years

Ross Perot lived a full life — more than one actually.

He made a fortune when he sold his first company, Electronic Data Systems, to General Motors. Then started another company and sold it to Dell Technologies for $3.9 billion. All that before he ran for president and shook up American politics forever.

“He had a number of life events, any one of which would put your obit on the front page of the New York Times,” says Ross Ramsey, executive editor of the Texas Tribune.

KXAN’s John Dabkovich sat down with Ramsey who began reporting on Perot decades before he became a household name for most Americans.