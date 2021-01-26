Rosa Jimenez, convicted in 2003 murder of Texas toddler, may receive bond release

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who has maintained her innocence for nearly two decades after being convicted for a child’s murder, could be released on bond after a hearing on Tuesday.

A jury found Rosa Jimenez guilty in 2005, after a 21-month-old boy in her care choked on a wad of paper towels and died in 2003. At the time, Jimenez claimed his death was an accident, but experts brought by the prosecution testified it would have been impossible for the child to swallow the paper towels on his own.

She’s been serving her 99-year sentence in the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

Attorneys with the Innocence Project now represent Jimenez. Last April, their Director of Post-Conviction Litigation told KXAN they were attempting to call for a new hearing — where they could bring national pediatric airway experts on the stand to testify the possibility a child could accidentally choke on paper towels.

Now, 18 years after the incident, Travis County District Attorney José Garza has agreed to the hearing, where these experts are expected to testify.

But Garza’s office noted they won’t bring any opposing witnesses forward.

The hearing will be held before District Court Judge Karen Sage, whose findings will be presented as recommendations to the Criminal Court of Appeals, where the case stands. Last year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office would fight to keep Jimenez in jail while the case is up on appeal.

“A new trial can only commence at the direction of the higher courts already reviewing this horrific murder case,” he said.

The appeals court will ultimately decide whether or not to grant relief to Ms. Jimenez, but the hearing on Tuesday could determine whether Jimenez is eligible to be released from prison on bond.

In an interview with KXAN’s Avery Travis, Jimenez discussed her life from behind bars, while the fate of a new trial was pending in courts.

When asked how hard it has been fighting to clear her name, Jimenez responded, “To me, a name is just a name. I just want to go home — that’s all I want to do.”

KXAN will be covering the hearing at 1 p.m. CST on Tuesday. We will update this article when more information becomes available.