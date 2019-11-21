Rooster Teeth VP arrested after wife alleges brutal abuse, strangulation

An image of the affidavit for warrant of arrest of Michael Quinn.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an arrest warrant, the wife of a vice president at Austin-based company Rooster Teeth alleges that her husband brutally attacked her on Nov. 8 and that the attack was part of a pattern of years of abuse.

The warrant states that the Travis County Sheriff’s Office believes that Michael Jonathan Quinn committed family violence through aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. This document was filed on Nov. 13.

The affidavit details Quinn’s wife’s account of the incident that led her to speak up to law enforcement.

Quinn’s wife said in the affidavit that he works at Rooster Teeth Productions as the V.P. of Product and Engineering. A LinkedIn account also lists a Michael Quinn in Austin as the Vice President of Product and Engineering, stating that Quinn has served in that role for three years and nine months.

KXAN has reached out to Rooster Teeth for comment on this arrest and is awaiting a response.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Search did not show any prior criminal background for Quinn in the state of Texas.

The allegations of assault and abuse

A detective with the Travis County Sherriff’s Office explained in court records that law enforcement first got involved when a woman walked into the Westlake Police Department, reporting that she had been “violently assaulted” by her husband in her home. The police called EMS and she was taken to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies who met her at the hospital described her as “visibly shaken up” and unsure if she wanted to go through with giving a statement “because she knows her husband is going to kill her and her daughter.”

The deputies reported that she had bruising, inflammation, and pain all over her body.

She told the deputies that she had been assaulted by her husband for several years (including prior strangulations) and that she had never reported the prior assaults. The deputies said she told them her husband has control over her finances and where she goes.

On Nov. 8, she told the deputies that she came home from work to find her husband at home after a night of partying. She said he began verbally berating her, then punching her despite her cries for him to stop. She recalled her husband laughing at her as she cowered in pain. She said her husband pointed a handgun at her head but soon after told her, “If I’m going to kill you I’m going to use my hands.”

Quinn’s wife recalled trying to run away, but he crushed her hand in the door as she attempted to exit. She reported that her husband continued punching her and hit her in the head with a three-hole punch.

Eventually, she said, her husband strangled her until she lost consciousness. She recalls when she came to, her husband bit her and pushed her to the ground, talking to her more about how he was going to kill her.

“It was a death grip. I thought I was going to die,” she told the deputies.

After a while, she said her husband grew exhausted and eventually walked away. Quinn’s wife said she immediately went to report the assault.

On the night of Nov. 18, online records showed that Quinn had been arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail with a bond set at $100,000. He is no longer listed in jail records, it is unclear if he has posted bond.