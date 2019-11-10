Rooster Teeth raised over $1.2 million to help Austin children in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In just 24 hours Rooster Teeth, a media and entertainment company, raised over $1 million for Dell Children’s Hospital.

The Rooster Teeth team was a part of Extra life, a 24-hour gaming and comedy live stream that raises money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. During the live stream Saturday they raised almost $900,000 from fan donations alone.

The company also donated over $300,000 to bring the total to $1.2 million. In the past seven years, Rooster Teeth has raised over $6 million through the event.

The money raised has directly benefited Dell Children’s Mental Health Unit, and the mental health unit’s garden is dedicated and named after the company.

Extra life has raised over $30 million for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals since 2008.