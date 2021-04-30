Ronald Reagan Boulevard bridge at I-35 scheduled to close starting Monday

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Heads up for drivers in Williamson County, starting Monday morning at 8 a.m., the Texas Department of Transportation will close the Ronald Reagan Boulevard bridge at Interstate 35 in Jarrell. Crews will work to prepare for the demolition and reconstruction of the existing bridge.

Detours will be in place for drivers. Those wishing to access westbound Ronald Reagan Boulevard from northbound I-35 will exit at Bud Stockton Loop (No. 274) and then U-turn at the intersection to the southbound frontage road.

Southbound I-35 traffic heading to eastbound CR 311 will use exit No. 270 and U-turn at the CR 143 intersection to proceed northbound on the frontage road.

TxDOT is replacing the existing Ronald Reagan Boulevard bridge with new eastbound and westbound bridges. In June, crews will open the eastbound bridge to allow two-way traffic over I-35 during the construction of the westbound bridge.