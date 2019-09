Two cars collided on Sam Bass Road Sept. 5, 2019 and one rolled over (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Sam Bass Road in Williamson County is shut down Thursday morning after two vehicles collided and one rolled over.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 4700 block of Sam Bass Road. The road was closed in both directions. The tweet said no one had life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being diverted at Farm to Market Road 1431 for those headed south and those headed north are being diverted at Walsh Drive.

