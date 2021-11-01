Rodney Reed should not get a new trial in death of Stacey Stites, Bastrop County judge recommends

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — After two weeks of testimony this summer and closing arguments last week, the 21st District Court in Bastrop delivered its recommendation in Rodney Reed’s evidentiary hearing and recommended Reed be denied any relief.

Presiding Judge J.D. Langley oversaw the entire evidentiary hearing process and delivered his recommendation to let Reed’s conviction stand and not give him a new trial. That recommendation will be sent to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which will decide whether or not to grant Reed a new trial.

The hearing came 23 years after Reed’s original conviction for the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites. He’s since spent more than two decades on death row.

“The Court has extensively considered the entire record of this case from its trial through the 10 day evidentiary hearing, at which the Court was able to observe witnesses and assess their credibility concerning [Reed’s] claims. This Court recommends that all relief sought by the Applicant be denied,” according to Langley’s findings of fact and conclusions of law recommendations submitted in Bastrop on Oct. 31.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in November 2019 stayed Reed’s scheduled execution date, remanding the case back to a Bastrop trial court for “further factual development,” according to court documents. Reed and his defense team have continually upheld his claims of innocence in Stites’ murder, citing new evidence and witness testimony to support their claims.

A photo of Stacey Stites (KXAN photo)

During the evidentiary hearing, the defense brought forth new witnesses who testified of an ongoing affair between Reed and Stites. The defense also presented new forensic experts who argued against the time of death window provided in the original trial, as well as challenged previous analyzations of signs of decomposition and physical traits on Stites’ body at the crime scene.

From the state, legal counsel brought forward memory expert witnesses who testified against the validity of dated memories, challenging new witness testimonies presented by the defense. The state also called to the stand medical experts who testified that physical markers found on Stites’ body when she was discovered indicated sexual assault.

MURDER IN THE LOST PINES: The Rodney Reed Case

Reed’s family has maintained his innocence throughout the evidentiary hearing process, while Stites’ family members said they still believe Reed is responsible for her death.