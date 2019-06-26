Rodney Reed appeal denied by state’s highest criminal court

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday dismissed death-row inmate Rodney Reed’s latest application for relief that sought to overturn his 1997 murder conviction on the grounds that scientific expert opinions used at trial was false and have since changed.

The appeals court also denied relief Reed sought following a 2017 hearing in Bastrop County that included new testimony and evidence presented by the defense.

Reed was convicted of killing Stacey Stites and dumping her body on a rural Bastrop County road in 1996. DNA from the Stites case matched Reed, but Reed said he had a consensual and clandestine relationship with her. Reed’s case has garnered national attention as his defense team, led by Innocence Project attorney Bryce Benjet, has uncovered new evidence, found new witnesses and cast doubt on the state’s case and critical forensic evidence used at trial.

The appeals court said Reed failed to show his claims weren’t, or couldn’t have been, presented in a previous application. The court also said Reed had previously presented one of the current exhibits: a 2012 declaration by former Travis County chief medical examiner Dr. Roberto Bayardo, whose questionable track record was the subject of a KXAN investigation.

Reed did not show by “a preponderance of evidence that that but for a violation of the United States Constitution no rational juror could have found him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” the order states.

Reed’s legal team has fought for years to overturn Reed’s conviction and get him a new trial. He was scheduled to be put to death in March of 2015, but the execution was paused with just days to spare.

KXAN will update this report with a statement from Reed’s attorney when it is available.