BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office tells KXAN deputies shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire.

TCSO tells KXAN one lane of Bluff Springs is shut between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road. That is just southeast of Onion Creek.

The Austin and Travis County Fire incident page reports a structure fire in the 9300 block of Bluff Springs between Slaughter and Nuckols Crossing. According to the incident page, the fire was reported at 1:59 a.m. and is being handled by Travis County Fire Rescue Emergency Service District 11.

An employee of a upholstery business on Bluff Springs Road told KXAN crews were at that business. KXAN could not confirm if the business was impacted by fire.

KXAN reached out to the fire department for details and will update as we get them.

This is a developing story. Stay with KXAN News Today and KXAN.com for details.