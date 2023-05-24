AUSTIN (KXAN)—Ask, listen, talk, repeat.

That’s the title of a new public health campaign led by the City of Austin, Travis County and Integral care.

This campaign focuses on mental health for children, as suicide rates have risen 65% among children and youth between 2018 and 2022.

Leaders said they hope the campaign—kicking off ahead of summer break—continues to highlight the importance of having conversations with children about how they’re feeling.

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington.