AUSTIN (KXAN) — A simple gesture can make a big difference.

A south Austin family is grateful for their delivery drivers, and each holiday season they leave something special on the porch for them.

This year, the family’s doorbell camera caught the man’s reaction as he was having a conversation on the phone.

“God, I need a million dollars. Will you answer all my prayers? Please be a million,” he could be heard saying on the doorbell camera.

As he said this, he saw the candy left on the porch.

“Dad! Guess what they have? Twix! Oh my God. Jesus, if you are there, you answered all my prayers for me,” he said.

KXAN viewer Shandra Flowers shared this video with us. She said she does this every year to thank the delivery drivers who work so hard, especially this time of year.