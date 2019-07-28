Riders gathered for Austin’s first-ever Cyclenation event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cyclists gathered Saturday afternoon on South Lamar Boulevard for Austin’s first-ever Cyclenation event.

Riders formed teams or took on challenges to raise money for the American Heart Association. Organizers of the event hope it will get more people to start living healthily.

Putting the pedal to the medal. Sydney Benter is LIVE at the inaugural CycleNation Posted by KXAN News on Saturday, July 27, 2019

“Meet a new friend and walk around. Make it a scheduled event to where everyday at 6 o’clock you’re gonna go for a walk if it’s a quarter of a mile or half a mile make that part of your goal and priority for a healthy lifestyle,” said Robert John Division Vice President with Abbott Cardiovascular.

In the United States, someone has a stroke and dies of a heart attack every 40 seconds. CycleNation empowers people across the country to use bikes to get brain and heart-healthy – all while raising funds for community programs that will prevent stroke and heart disease.