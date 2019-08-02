Reward offered for information on 18-wheeler connected to deadly hit-and-run

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance tracking down an 18-wheeler connected to a deadly crash in April 2019.

The crash occurred on April 4, on US Highway 77 North. Investigators say the victim, Byler Lehmann, collided with the truck at 2 a.m. near the small town of Warda.

Lehmann’s car rolled several times before coming to a stop in front of the Warda post office. Lehmann was rushed to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. He was taken off life support several weeks later.

Photo of 18-wheeler connected to hit-and-run (Photo Courtesy Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

Fayette County Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for any information regarding the identification of the 18-wheeler.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fayette County Crime Stoppers at (979)-968-8744.