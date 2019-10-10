Real estate company helps new homeowners ensure their homes are ghost-free

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Buying a new home is stressful enough without having to worry if it’s haunted. Luckily, a new real estate platform is helping potential homeowners make sure their new house doesn’t have any unwanted ghosts, specters or poltergeists hanging around.

“Who you gonna call?”

Not the Ghostbusters. The company Bungalo Homes announced Thursday it will start offering an inspection by professional paranormal investigators for homes in Dallas, Charlotte North Carolina and Tampa Florida.

Before homes are put on the market, the paranormal investigators will be checking for anything strange or of spiritual significance. The paranormal home inspection comes at no additional charge but only goes through Halloween.