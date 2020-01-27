Results negative for Baylor student tested for coronavirus

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — A student tested for coronavirus at Baylor University does not have it, health officials say.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced today test results were negative for Novel coronavirus for the Baylor student who has samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.

“This is very good news,” Dr. Sharon W. Stern said, “and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results.”