Restaurants, bars hoping to be first to reopen after Gov. Abbott releases plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The ordered shutdown of all nonessential businesses has led to more than 22 million people unemployed. At present, more than a million Texans are officially unemployed. Many more are trying to file for unemployment.

Gov. Abbott is expected to announce his plans for reopening the Texas economy during a news conference Friday at noon.

Retail is the industry hardest hit amid the shutdown followed by accommodation and food services — think hotels and restaurants. That’s according to the latest data from the Texas Workforce Commission.

About 1 out of every 3 people unemployed work in one of those two industries. That data represents unemployment data as of April 4. Since that snapshot, unemployment numbers have quadrupled. New numbers for the week of April 11 are expected to be released Monday.

But the million Texans unemployed do not even include people who have been laid off and have not yet been able to file, people like Krystal Mcauley, a single mom who lost her bartending job. She said she’s had no luck filing yet despite repeated phone calls to the Texas Workforce Commission.

“Wanting to work and not being able to is almost kind of defeating in a way,” Mcauley said. “Kind of makes you feel like a kid — debilitated.”

Mcauley said she would be ready to go back to work today if she could.

Those at the Texas Restaurant Association said they’ve heard from the governor’s office and believe restaurants will be among the first to reopen. They’re working to set up a plan, one that will protect customers and workers. At present, the association does not yet know what the process will look like.

“There are all sorts of reactions from restaurants across the board: Some restaurants are more equipped to open up completely because they were able to maintain a large amount of staff, perhaps they have a drive-through or they’ve been doing curbside,” explained Anna Tauzin, the association’s chief revenue and innovation officer.

“But there are a lot of restaurants out there that had to lay off their entire staff and they’re not operating right now, so even if Abbott said go ahead and reopen your doors, not everyone’s prepared to do that.”

Some wonder if restaurants open back up if customers will even be ready to dine in again. That’s a question the Texas Restaurant Association tells me they do not have the answer to right now. They said most restaurant owners are thinking about that though and will need to make an educated guess before moving forward.