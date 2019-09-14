Rescue crews searching for missing swimmer at Pace Bend Park

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer in the Colorado River after he didn’t resurface Saturday at Pace Bend Park.

The call came in at 1:16 p.m. and Austin-Travis County EMS, STAR Flight and the Pedernales Fire Department were dispatched to look for a man in his 20s who went under the water in the area of Thurmon Cove.

At approximately 2 p.m. ATCEMS tweeted that they switched from rescue to recovery mode since the swimmer had still not been found.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office was taking over the investigation, at last report, and they were going to have their dive team searching for the man Saturday afternoon.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.