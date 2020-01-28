Republican lawmaker draws ire of Success Baby’s real-life mom

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — A Republican lawmaker who was stripped of committee assignments by his own party for making statements that were favorable of white supremacists has a new battle on his hand — with the mother of Internet meme “Success Baby.”

Laney Griner says the picture of her son in the meme “is about positivity and celebrates achievement. Neither I, my son, nor ‘Success Kid’ have any affiliation with Representative King, nor would we have ever agreed to this use. I strongly disagree with his viewers.”

Griner then said King needed to remove her son’s image from his website and refund any money his campaign made from use of the meme.

King did not respond on social media but it does appear the ad featuring “Success Baby” has been removed from his website.

King has served his Iowa district since 2003 but faces a tough election challenge this year after choosing to run despite being ostracized by the Republican Party.

Tweets from Laney Griner

1/5 I recently learned that Iowa Representative Steve King is using my copyrighted photograph of my minor son Samuel known as “Success Kid” to raise money in a “Fund our Memes” online campaign, also implying that he has some kind of ownership in it. — Laney Griner (@laneymg) January 27, 2020