WATCH: Car plows through barricade before Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KXAN) — A car sped through a barricade before a Super Bowl celebration parade Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo., authorities say.

The suspect was caught by authorities shortly after the incident, and no injuries have been reported yet, Kansas City police said. It happened around 8:20 a.m., and authorities used a “pursuit-intervention technique” to stop the suspect. Kansas City Police said two suspects are now in custody.

The parade is in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

