Report: Woman invites Gov. Abbott to funeral of mom who died of COVID-19

DALLAS (KXAN) — The daughter of a respiratory therapist in Dallas who died from COVID-19 has invited Gov. Greg Abbott to her mother’s funeral, according to a report from CNN.

Fiana Tulip told CNN that her mother could be alive today if Texas’ mask mandate was made earlier and if the state had stayed closed. Abbott issued a mask order July 2. Tulip’s mother died July 4.

At the end of March, Abbott issued executive orders shutting down all but essential businesses and closing schools. He announced executive orders on April 17 that created a phased reopening of businesses over the next month.

“My mother was a frontline worker and she didn’t have the option to Netflix and chill. She had to go to work,” Tulip said. “Whether these frontline workers want to be heroes or not, they don’t have a choice.”

Isabelle Papadimitriou worked as a respiratory therapist in Dallas when the coronavirus pandemic came to Texas and the only places she went were work and home, according to Tulip in her CNN interview.

“She started feeling sick on a Saturday and the next Saturday she died,” Tulip told CNN.

On July 2 Gov. Abbott ordered that face coverings are mandatory for all Texas residents in counties with more than 20 cases of COVID-19.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another—and that means wearing a face-covering in public spaces.”

According to Abbott, the decision came after a surge in cases across Texas, with the Governor saying at that time the daily number of positive tests statewide has quadrupled in a month.

Tulip said she hasn’t heard a response from Abbott about her request. KXAN has reached out to his office for a response.