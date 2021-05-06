Report: Tornado frequency dropping in Texas as ‘tornado alley’ shifts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While much of the news surrounding Climate Change in Texas is bad with more heat, drought and flash flooding to name a few, there is a notable change that would be considered beneficial for Texas. Recent tornado frequency data shows the number of tornadoes from decade to decade is dropping in our state.

QuoteWizard, a Lending Tree insurance company, looked at data from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information on the number of tornadoes over a decade and found a noticeable shift in where tornadoes are happening.

In Texas alone, the number of tornadoes from 2000-09 was 1,330, but dropped to 1,196 when looking at 2010-19. The number of tornadoes dropped 10.1% with 134 fewer tornadoes in the most recent decade studied.

While the tornado count mostly dropped in areas considered to be in “tornado alley,” the count went up mostly in parts of the Midwest and South. Wyoming led the way in percentage increases with a 93% increase in tornado count in the most recent decade with Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Ohio, Louisiana and Indiana all seeing increases over 50% from the previous decade.

Like Texas, Florida, South Carolina, South Dakota, Arkansas, Virginia, Maryland, Kansas, Iowa and Michigan saw noticeable drops in tornado count.

For a full list of the tornado frequency changes between decades by both percentage and tornado count click here.